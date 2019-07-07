Dogs’ Big Day Out celebrates its 10th birthday as Hartlepool's Alice House hospice brings together supporters and their pooches
Pet owners have been given their own pat on the back for supporting a Hartlepool hospice continue its good work.
Alice House hosted the 10th annual Dogs’ Big Day Out on July 7 at Summerhill Country Park.
Celebrations began with a walk followed by games of musical corners, an agility display, an appearance by the All Weather Flying Disc Dogs, a demonstration by the Academy of Dog Training and Behaviour, a parade of the dogs from a Facebook photo competition and a dog show.
Stalls were also set up, while there was entertainment including a ukulele show.
Janice Forbes, community fundraiser for the hospice, said: “This is our 10th anniversary and it’s changed over the years, as it used to be just the sponsored dog walk, but now we have the dog show, its really developed.
“The comments we get are really positive and each year it grows – people really love their dogs.
“They think it’s a brilliant day and we’re always told the dogs really enjoy it.
“Everything we raise goes to support the patients and their families and it’s a charity close to peoples’ hearts.”
Among those to join in were Keileigh Stoker, 17, her brother Ashton, 13, and mum Claire, 39, along with their Labrador Buddy, nine-months, and miniature Yorkshire Terrier Molly, who is disabled and walks with the help of a set of wheels.
Keileigh said: “It’s just a good day out for the dogs and to help them socialise and it’s also for a good cause.
“We’ve taken part in the musical corners, which was good fun.”
Pat Hogg, 77, took along her West Highland terriers, rescue dog Ame, 14-months, and Susu, six, along with her Chihuahua Pepe-le-Pew, four-months.
“It’s the first year I’ve been to this show,” she said.
“It’s lovely and it’s nice because it’s really good value for a good charity.
“It’s really good to bring along the dogs so they can socialise, especially Pepe, who is the youngest.”
Glenda Bradley, 61, took along her one-year-old miniature Yorkshire terrier Luna, and said: “It’s good for Luna to meet other dogs, because she can get nervous.
“It’s lovely to see other dogs and have a chat to their owners.”