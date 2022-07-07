Doing it in memory of Danny - fundraising day tribute to a popular Hartlepool man who died aged 31

Much-loved Danny Thorpe will be remembered when a family fun day is held this Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

A five-a-side football tournament, bouncy castles, fun sumo wrestling, music, food stalls and much more are planned on the St Cuthbert’s school field in Stratford Road and admission is £1 for adults and free for children.

His older sister Kristina Thorpe-Aspinall said the family ‘wanted to try and help people in similar situations but also to raise awareness and get information out there of people like Daniel who we would never expect to do that.”

This year, the town’s Minds For Men cause – which helps people with mental health issues – will be backed on a day which will be filled with support for those who have lost loved ones.

Kristina added: “We are asking people to bring along photos of anyone they have lost.

Kristina Thorpe-Aspinall holding a photograph of her late brother Danny.

"We are hoping this day will not just get the memories of Daniel and others out there, but get information out there also, and let people know more about the charity as well.”

“We decided to do a charity footy match but it ended up so popular we have made it into a tournament and family fun day with inflatables, food and a tombola.”

Danny was a huge football fan who went to St Cuthbert’s School and Kristina said one of the teams in Saturday’s 5-a-side tournament will be called The Wembley Squad in memory of him.

Danny Thorpe who will be remembered at the day of fundraising.

Danny, who worked at Rafferty’s in Hartlepool, always loved football and had played for his St Cuthbert’s RC School and Hartlepool Town – and he even played at Wembley in 2002.

Newcastle United always held a special place in his heart and he followed the club home and away.

This weekend’s football tournament is open to anyone aged over 16. Entry is £2 per team member.

The team which played at Wembley, including Danny, back row second left.