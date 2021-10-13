Dozens expected to attend charity walk for the Coastguard in memory of Hartlepool teenager

The group will start the hour-and-a-half journey to Hartlepool’s Steetley Pier from Blackhall Welfare Park at 1.30 pm on Saturday, October 16.

Participants are encouraged to wear onesies or fancy dress during the fundraising event.

The walk is also in memory of 14-year-old Matthew, who was a pupil at the town’s Manor Academy, after he died after disappearing in water near Steetley Pier on July 15.

Left to right, Jennifer Sherrington, Jess Coles and Lorraine Smith are organising the walk in memory of Matthew Sherrington.

Police, Coastguard search teams and the RNLI all took part in a search operation immediately after his disappearance and event organisers have said they want to show the family’s appreciation for the Coastguard.

Matthew’s cousin, Jess Coles, who is organising the walk with his great auntie Lorraine Smith and auntie Jennifer Sherrington, has said at least 20 people have already signed up to take part with more than 30 others also interested in joining.

Jess, 26, said: "We’re all going to be wearing fancy dress or onesies. The dafter, the better.

"We are all looking forward to it. We’re nervous.

Flowers and cards left in memory of Matthew Sherrington at Steetley Pier.

"We’re going to fell a bit daft, but it’s all for our Matty and to raise money for the Coastguard, so we are going to muscle through.

"For me, it’s going to depend on the weather. I bought a really fluffy Mini Mouse onesie and if it’s warm I’m going to go as Alice in Wonderland.

"It’s going to be nice and relaxed.

"I can’t wait to see how many people turn out for us.”

Following Matthew’s tragic death, his relatives have been trying to increase water safety awareness and hope to start volunteering with the RNLI to spread the message about the dangers of the water.

Jess has said other fundraising events, including a pyjama day at Matthew’s former school, Blackhall Primary, and an eating challenge, are also planned

The mother-of-four, who is from Peterlee, added: "We miss him. We’re never going to let his name or memory fade away.

"We’re always going to be doing things in his name, so people remember and so people take the water safety advice that we are trying to offer.”

To find out more about the walk, visit Facebook and search for Fundraising Fancy Dress/Onesie Walk For HM Coastguard.

