Drivers and passengers escape injury after four-car smash on busy Hartlepool road
Motorists and their passengers escaped injury after four cars were involved in a collision on one of Hartlepool’s main roads.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 9:25 am
Updated
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 10:31 am
Cleveland Police was called to Brenda Road following reports of a crash at rush hour.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The vehicles involved were a black Vauxhall Insignia, red Ford Zetec, blue Suzuki Swift and a Renault Captur.
“No injuries were sustained and the collision was damage only.”
The incident happened at 4.35pm yesterday, Wednesday, October 23.