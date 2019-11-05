Durham Aykley Heads fireworks display cancelled due to bad weather and ground conditions

The fireworks display at Aykley Heads, Durham, has been cancelled.

Durham Police confirmed the cancellation at around 11am on Tuesday, citing the wet weather, and associated ground conditions at the event site, as the reasons for it not going ahead.

The display was set to take place at the police headquarters in Aykley Heads, Durham, from 5pm on Tuesday, November 5. Fireworks were expected to begin at 7pm.

A statement from the force said: “We’re really sorry to say that due to inclement weather and poor ground conditions, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s fireworks display.

“We understand many of you will have been looking forward to the event and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Information regarding refunds will follow as quickly as we can. Thank you for your understanding.”

Organised displays at Hetton Lyons Cricket Club and Seaton Carew seafront, Hartlepool, are due to take place tonight as planned.

At Hetton Lyons, admission is £3 for adults and £2 for children. Gates open at 6pm and fireworks start at 7pm.