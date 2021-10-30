Durham Constabulary chiefs are looking for call handlers.

Durham Constabulary is recruiting for the jobs, with wages starting from £19,452 – equating to £25,482 with shift and weekend allowances – and rising to £27,124.

Applicants must have 4 GCSEs including English Language or Literature (Grade 9 to 4/A to C) or an approved equivalent.

Assistant chief officer, Gary Ridley, said: “Our call handlers are at the very forefront of policing and crucial to help those we serve as they are the first person someone in distress will speak to.

“If you think you’ve got what it takes, I’d encourage you to apply.”

Joy Allen, Durham’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “Our call handlers are vital as they are the first point of contact for members of the public reporting a crime or an emergency.

“Through increasing our call handler staff this will support improving the 101 service for residents of County Durham and Darlington.

"The increase of police council tax earlier this year was partly to ensure the force control room is sufficiently resourced to meet demand from 999 and 101 calls. I am committed to ensuring that Durham Constabulary provides an excellent service to the public.”

For more information and to apply, go to https://bit.ly/2ZzkwQl