East Durham residents warned about winter burglary dangers
People are being urged to protect their homes and property from thieves as the wintry nights draw in.
Peterlee Police have warned that houses in darkness can often appear empty or vulnerable, leading to a potential rise in burglaries as the evenings get darker earlier.
Residents are advised to lock all windows and doors, leave a light on or use timer switches so that lights come on when it gets dark.
People are also asked not to leave valuables on show or keys in the lock or on a side table in view of a window and to use a house alarm, if they have one.
Peterlee Police said in a statement: “If you are witnessing a crime taking place, contact police immediately on 999.
“If you have seen or heard anything suspicious in your area and wish to share that information with police, contact your local Neighbourhood Police Team on their direct number, details of which are available at durham.police.uk.”