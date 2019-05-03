Eee by gum! A dental practice has had a baby boom that has seen staff bring nine youngsters into the world in the last year alone

Meet the team of amazing mums and their little beauties that have caused a stir as a dental practice has seen a baby boom.
In a year, staff at Queensway Dental in Billingham have welcomed nine babies into the world.
First time parents, Jen Mallon, a dental therapist at Queensway Dental and her husband James who also works as a dental technician at Queensway Laboratory, welcomed their son, Gabriel in December.
Jen, who is currently on maternity leave, said: “It’s lovely to be a part of the expanding Queensway team which has welcomed five gorgeous boys and four sweet baby girls over the past year.
“We’re a close working team here and so my colleagues are some of my very best friends – it’s making maternity leave all that more special and it’s great to be able to give each other advice and support.
"Maybe Queensway will need to look into opening an on-site creche!”
The practice bosses have congratulated all members of Queensway who have welcomed a new addition.
They are:
Fiona Catterson, Dental Therapist and baby Rohan;
Rachel Fenwick, Dental Nurse and baby Sienna;
Donna Sharp, Dental Therapist, and little Wilfred;
Lucy Templeman, Dental Nurse and her daughter, Matilda;
Megan Davies, Dental Nurse, who welcomed son, Jesse into the world;
Amanda Jeffries, Dental Nurse, and her baby girl, Harper;
Jen Mallon, Dental Therapist and her son Gabriel;
Chantelle Arbon, Receptionist, recently gave birth to baby Lily;
Coral Pape, Communications Manager, welcomed Hugo only six weeks ago.