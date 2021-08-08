Eight places with climbing walls across the North East as Sport Climbing debuts at the Tokyo Olympics

Sport climbing takes the challenge of scaling steep ascents to a whole new level as athletes across the globe have been using the power and strength in their fingertips to climb a vertical wall at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
The Olympic sport features three categories which lead climbing – climbing with a rope and harness, bouldering – unroped scaling of a shorter wall and speed-climbing – a head-to-head race over knockout rounds.
Take a look at these eight locations with climbing walls across the North East.
1. Sunderland Wall
Sunderland Wall is located on Doxford Works, Pallion Quay, Sunderland SR4 6TQ. The centre has three 23 metre walls, and over 900m2 of climbing and bouldering. A £5.50 registration fee is required for new climbers and a single session entry costs £8.25 for an adult, £7.25 for a student/concession and £6 for a junior.
2. GoClimb Billingham
GoClimb Billingham Forum is located on the Causeway, Stockton-on-Tees, Billingham TS23 2LJ. A junior ticket costs £8.75, an adult ticket costs £10.30 and a family ticket costs £33.
3. Simonside Outdoor Adventure
Simonside Outdoor Adventure is located on St Simon St, South Shields NE34 9SD. Member: U18 - £4, Adults £5. Non member: U18 £6, Adults £7.
4. Cramlington Clip and Climb
Cramlington Clip and Climb is located inside Concordia Leisure Centre on Forum Way, Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Cramlington NE23 6YB. Adult tickets cost £12, 8-17 year olds can climb for £10 and tickets for 4-7 year olds cost £8.
