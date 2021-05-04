Enter our Top Pet competition now to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher
Our exciting new competition to find the best pet in Hartlepool is still open for entries – but hurry, the competition closes on Friday, May 7.
The winner will be crowned our Top Pet and scoop a £50 voucher for Pets at Home.
Do you think your pet is the cutest or funniest in town and has what it takes to take the Top Pet crown?
If so, then here is how you can enter the competition:
All you have to do is send us a video clip of your pet of 20 seconds or less, as well as a photo of your animal, their name, your name and your contact details.
Entries can be emailed to [email protected] or sent to our Facebook page inbox here or our direct messaged to our Twitter page here.
Please put ‘Top Pet’ in the subject line of your email or social media message.
The competition is open to pets of all kinds, shapes and sizes and we can’t wait to see your videos of your adorable four-legged friends, rare reptiles and fabulous fish.
Entries are open until 11pm on Friday, May 7.
The best entries will be put into a shortlist which will be revealed later in May and this will go out to a public vote, with the pet receiving the most votes being crowned our Top Pet 2021 winner.
We are loving your fantastic pet videos so far. Good luck to all of the entries!