Euro 2024: Where to watch England's opening game against Serbia down the pub in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Jun 2024, 15:42 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2024, 13:23 BST
Looking forward to watching the England men’s team in football’s Euro 2024 tournament?

The action is being broadcast live across pubs and bars in Hartlepool from until July 14.

Here are just some of the places showing England games locally.

Please note that this list is not exhaustive and that other venues will also be showing the matches.

For 41 fan-tastic retro photos of drinkers packing Hartlepool pubs to watch England, click here.

The Park Inn has indoor and outdoor seating and is looking forward to showing all the Euros games live on its screens.

1. The Park Inn, Park Road

The Park Inn has indoor and outdoor seating and is looking forward to showing all the Euros games live on its screens.

This Greene King pub is showing all Euros games live on its big screens.

2. Merry Go Round, Holdforth Road

This Greene King pub is showing all Euros games live on its big screens.

Travellers Rest is showing all Euros games live, and is also dog friendly.

3. Travellers Rest, Stockton Road

Travellers Rest is showing all Euros games live, and is also dog friendly.

The Rossmere is showing all Euros games live throughout June and July.

4. The Rossmere, Owton Manor Lane

The Rossmere is showing all Euros games live throughout June and July.

