Eurovision 2019: Hundreds pack Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre to support local hero Michael Rice

Hundreds of Michael Rice fans have packed Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre on Saturday night in support of local hero Michael Rice's Eurovision bid.

The spectators watching the action on big screens at the free event included around 10 members of the 21-year-old singer's family.

Two of Michael Rice's relatives, Alan Rice and Pam Rice, at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre on Saturday night.

Aunt Pam Rice said: "Everyone is feeling confident. He has just got to go out and do his best.

"We hope people just forget about Brexit and vote for the best song."

Karen Pattinson, sporting a Michael Rice mask, added: "I am from Hartlepool and I am very excited.

"How often is it we get someone from Hartlepool in an event like this?"

Coun Allan Barclay flies the flag for Michael Rice and the UK.

The Mayor of Hartlepool, Coun Allan Barclay, added: "I met Michael in the Mayor's Parlour about a month ago and suggested we do something for tonight.

"It is very important for the town. "Michael is an excellent young man."