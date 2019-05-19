Eurovision 2019: 'Michael Rice performance was substantially better than Madonna's'

Celebrities have given their support to Hartlepool's Michael Rice saying politics played a role in the successful singer being placed last in Eurovision last night.

The Netherlands' Duncan Laurence won the Eurovision Song Contest with Arcade, scoring 492 points, while Michael Rice was placed last - scoring 16 points.

Michael Rice performing at Eurovision on Saturday night.

Hundreds packed Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre to support their local hero and many felt he was one of the best performers on the night.

Famous Eurovision fans voiced support for Rice after his unfortunate finish, with several saying his performance was better than Madonna's.

Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter: "Cheer up Michael Rice, we may have come last but we were still better than Madonna."

Emily Maitlis tweeted: "Have to say Michael Rice performance was substantially better than Madonna's tonight. Not many people can say that."

Actress Susie Amy tweeted: "I honestly feel we could have put Elton John out there and we would still have come last. Poor Michael Rice."

X-Factor 2015 runners-up Reggie 'n' Bollie linked Rice's Eurovision snub to Britain's departure from the EU.

"Tonight's @Eurovision result shows that #brexit has really left the UK sidelined from the rest of Europe but we shall overcome ??????????? #Eurovision2019," a Tweet on their official page said.

But the comparison was rejected by others, who referred to Britain's lacklustre results of Eurovisions past.

"We scored terribly at Eurovision long before Brexit," writer Benjamin Cook tweeted.

Fashion blogger Zoe London wrote on Twitter: "My biggest pet peeve "ya ya ya na we lost cos Brexit" no we lose because we are terrible!!!!!! We didn't deserve dead last, that I agree with, but it's not because of Brexit"

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill tweeted: "Michael Rice did us so proud. Throughout his journey he has never forgotten his home town and has truly put us on the map. Great effort."

The finale of the Eurovision Song Contest had a peak of 8.1 million viewers and an average of 7 million, according to the BBC.