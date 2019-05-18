Eurovision 2019: What time will Hartlepool's Michael Rice sing Bigger Than Us?

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 is fast approaching.
Hartlepool's Michael Rice is among 26 acts performing for the public vote at the Expo Tel Aviv, Israel.
Here we detail the running order of the grand final, which will be broadcast on BBC1 between 8pm and 11.40pm (BST) on Saturday.
Poll: Where do you think Hartlepool's Michael Rice will finish in Eurovision 2019?
The running order is decided by the European Broadcasting Union, Eurovision's governing body, and is designed to ensure each act has the opportunity to stand out.
Producers look at the genre and tempo of the song, whether it features props and excessive lighting or pyrotechnics, and the number of backing dancers or vocalists.
Running order
1. Malta - Michela Pace with Chameleon
2. Albania - Jonida Maliqi with Ktheju Tokes
3. Czech Republic - Lake Malawi with Friend Of A Friend
4. Germany - S!sters with Sister
5. Russia - Sergey Lazarev with Scream
6. Denmark - Leonora with Love Is Forever
7. San Marino - Serhat with Say Na Na Na
8. North Macedonia - Tamara Todevska with Proud
9. Sweden - John Lundvik with Too Late For Love
10. Slovenia - Zala Kralj and Gasper Santl with Sebi
11. Cyprus - Tamta with Replay
12. Netherlands - Duncan Laurence with Arcade
13. Greece - Katerine Duska with Better Love
Halfway break
14. Israel - Kobi Marimi with Home
15. Norway - KEiiNO with Spirit In The Sky
16. United Kingdom - Michael Rice with Bigger Than Us
17. Iceland - Hatari - Hatrio Mun Sigra
18. Estonia - Victor Crone with Storm
19. Belarus - Zena with Like It
20. Azerbaijan - Chingiz with Truth
21. France - Bilal Hassani with Roi
22. Italy - Mahmood with Soldi
23. Serbia - Nevena Bozovic with Kruna
24. Switzerland - Luca Hanni with She Got Me
25. Australia - Kate Miller-Heidke with Zero Gravity
26. Spain - Miki with La Venda
Of course, with Eurovision notorious for finishing late - not helped by incessant waffling by presenters and result announcers - it is difficult to calculate exactly what time Michael will take to the stage.
But if things go according to plan then make sure you are tuned in around 9.20pm.