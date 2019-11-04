Everything you need to know about Junior Bake Off ahead of Hartlepool youngster's appearance

Aleena, Maddie, Bakr, Zack, Amal, Ollie, Tilly, Vaughan, Zoë, George.

Vaughan Kelly, who lives with his parents in Hartlepool, will be featuring in the show – with dreams of being crowned the winner of Junior Bake Off.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Who is Vaughan?

Vaughan Kelly will feature in the first episode

His experimental and bold style sees him take on bakes that challenge him and help expand his techniques and so far the young baker has already conquered millionaires shortbread cupcakes, lava cakes and meringue.

But baking isn't the only thing the teenager enjoys.

Vaughan, who lives in Hartlepool with his parents, loves singing, acting, trampolining and even has a small collection of retro computers.

Vaughan with Prue, Liam and Harry.

When will the show be broadcast?

There will be 15 episodes of Junior Bake Off which will air on Channel 4 every weekday at 5pm.

Reports suggest there will be 10 standard episodes, a two-part quarter-final, a semi-final and a two-part final.

Each episode will last one hour rather than 30 minutes.

Who is judging?

On the judging panel is Great British Bake Off regular Prue Leith as well as Liam Charles, who featured in series eight of the hit baking show. He has also released two cookbook.

Liam said: “From competing to hosting and now judging, it’s insane. It’s going to be great to see what the junior bakers come up with because this is around the age I started.”

Who is presenting?

Comedian and author Harry Hill will be presenting the show.

He featured in the celebrity spin-off series, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, in 2018 showcasing his own baking skills with his bald lucky cupcakes.

How many bakers will be competing?

Thousands of youngsters applied but only 20 bakers, aged between nine and 15, were chosen to show off their skills in the Junior Bake Off tent.

Where has Junior Bake Off been for the last three years?