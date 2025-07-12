Families' anger over bedbug outbreak at Thirteen Group run extra care complex in Hartlepool
Some communal areas were also briefly closed off at Richard Court, off the town’s Lister Street, which is run by Thirteen Housing Group, after the alarm was raised.
The bugs, which can cause itching and irritation, have been found in “a small number” of flats and communal areas, leading to several visits by pest controllers over the last few weeks.
Thirteen says it is doing everything it can to remove them and has been carrying out “extensive treatment”.
But the Mail has been contacted by several family members of residents this week who are upset at the ongoing situation and its impact on residents.
Resident John Malone, 64, has gone to stay with his daughter Danielle after bedbugs were found in his apartment and mattress.
Danielle said: “He has had to get rid of all his carpets, clothes and bed to prevent them coming back. It’s disgusting.”
Meanwhile, Clair Foster has been unable to visit her 75-year-old double-amputee dad, Michael Devonport, due to him and her daughter both having complex health needs.
Clair said “he’s so anxious about the bedbugs” and that both of them had complained to Thirteen about the situation.
The daughter of another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, added: “It’s concerning. I know a couple of people have moved to stay with family members because of the problem.
"It shouldn’t have to be like this. At the end of the day that’s their home.”
Thirteen’s specialist housing and services director, Chris Joynes, said: “The wellbeing of our customers is our absolute priority and, as soon as we were made aware of reports of bed bugs within a small number of flats and communal areas at Richard Court, we immediately began working with our pest control contractor to manage the situation.
“Over the course of three visits, during the last few weeks a thorough and extensive treatment has been carried out, both within some individual homes and shared spaces.”
He said they temporarily closed off some communal areas, including the laundry room, for “just a few hours” while they were treated.
Mr Joynes added: “We understand how unsettling this has been.
"But we’ve been doing everything we can to support our customers and make the environment as comfortable and safe as possible.
"We’ve also supported a small number of customers to move temporarily, for a very short time, into suitable accommodation, where they can receive the care they need.
“We want to reassure everyone that bed bugs are not a sign of poor hygiene. They are often brought in unknowingly on clothing, luggage, or second hand furniture.
"But it’s important that everything possible is done to stop them moving around and spreading further.
“We’ve been keeping in close contact with everyone who has been affected and our colleagues have been on hand to offer advice and reassurance.
“We’d like to thank our customers and their families for their understanding while we’ve worked through this.”
