Families bask in sunshine at Easter fun day in Hartlepool

Families turned out in their droves to enjoy time together in the sunshine at an Easter fun day in Hartlepool.

The event was held at Ward Jackson Park on Easter Sunday and saw hundreds of people turn out.

Crowds enjoying the Friends of Ward Jackson Park's Easter fun day.

Organised by volunteers from the Friends of Ward Jackson Park, families were able to take part in Easter themed activities and enjoy entertainment.

Visitors were able to enjoy the likes of an Easter egg hunt and themed crafts by the likes of Friends of Hartlepool Wild Green Spaces and the Tees Valley Wild Green Places.

Rides, children's entertainers and a tombola also proved to be a hit with visitors.

Jane Rollo, chairwoman of the Friends of Ward Jackson Park, said she was delighted to see the huge turn out.

Entertainment at the Friends of Ward Jackson Park's Easter fun day.

She said: "It has been really good and it's wonderful to see such a massive turn out.

"We have been doing Easter events for around 10 years now and they get bigger and better each year."

A team of five people who make up the Friends of Ward Jackson Park committee, spend months planning such events.

And Jane said the group urgently needed more people to volunteer so that they continue such events and work in the park.

(L-R) Joseph Flint, five, with Sienna Bone, three, and Jessica Flint, eight, at the Easter fun day.

Their efforts, along with the help of grants have seen them carry out improvements such as replacing the benches and planting a herb garden.

Jane said: "We have been a group for around 20 years since the park was renovated.

"We have five people on the committee but we don't get more people to join the committee we might have to fold."

Meanwhile mum Gemma Johnston was enjoying the event with daughter Liliana Johnston, three, and friends Kirsty Wass, daughter Thea Wass, four, and Louise Skirving, mum to Mollie Skirving, four.

Youngster Rory Parker, 11 months, enjoying the Friends of Ward Jackson Park's Easter fun day.

Gemma said: "It makes such a difference when the sun is shining.

"We will be here for a couple of hours and go on a couple of rides."

Michelle Flint was with children Jessica, eight, and Joseph, five.

She was joined by friend Lesley Todd and her daughter Sienna Bone, three.

Michelle said: "It is lovely to see the park so busy."

Rides and entertaimnet was on offer at the Easter fun day.

(L-R) Gemma Johnston, Kirsty Wass, Louise Skirving.'(Front L-R) Liliana Johnston, Thea Wass, Mollie Skirving at the Easter event.