Jetta Jowsey, from Hartlepool, died in James Cook University Hospital on Saturday, November 2 after suffering serious injuries in a collision the day before.

A black Vauxhall Insignia was involved in the crash at the junction.

Mrs Jowsey is survived by her four children, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

In a tribute released by Cleveland Police on Tuesday, November 5, her family said: “Jetta was a dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. We are devastated and would like to ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash and are appealing for information from the public.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson added: “Officers are investigating the collision and would ask anyone who saw the incident or anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV footage which could assist their investigation to contact them.”

Anyone who can help or may have witnessed the crash should contact PC Steven Lake from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 188182.

Mail readers were quick to express their condolences on our Facebook page.

Kathleen Verrall posted: “Awww. Such a shame.!! Prayers and thoughts go out to all her Family and Friends. R.I.P. X”

Louise Samuel said: “Poor lady thoughts to her family. This bit of road is dreadful.”

Jackie Brennan Farrant posted: “So sad thoughts are with the family ,RIP my lovely.”

Amanda Gibson: “So awful! Its a god awful junction and oxy road is getting terrible!! RIP dear lady, thoughts go out to all involved.”

Rosie Howlett said: “This is so sad R.I.P X.”

Julie Musgrave So very sad 😔