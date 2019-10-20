Family of Hartlepool baby battling cystic fibrosis raise almost £3,000 to help fight genetic condition
The family of a baby boy who has genetic condition well and truly smashed their fundraising target to help others after taking on this year’s Great North Run.
Craig Nicholson, of Seaton Carew, and sister Kelly Dudding raised just under £3,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust in Craig’s son Harry’s name.
Seven-month-old Harry was diagnosed at three weeks with the condition which causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system, leading to lung infections and problems digesting food.
They set themselves a target to raise £700 needed to secure their places in the run, but in the end raised £2,915 which has now been presented to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.
The trust says the money, raised from a combination of online donations and paper sponsorship forms, will help them to fight the condition and make a difference every day to sufferers and their families.
Kelly, 40, said: “We’re absolutely over the moon. We didn’t expect it to be that much.
“We needed to raise £350 each to run for the trust so we combined it for both of us and blew it out the water.”
Kelly and Craig said being part of the Great North Run, their first, was an inspiring experience with others also running for cystic fibrosis and spectators encouraging them on.
“We weren’t the fastest but I think the crowd kept you going,” said Craig, who is married to Harry’s mum Deanne.
“The other runners we saw with Cystic Fibrosis Trust vests on were unbelievable.”
Craig and Kelly decided to support the trust as Harry may need it as he gets older.
Gemma Williamson, the trust’s community fundraiser for the North, said: “Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition affecting more than 10,500 people in the UK.
“You are born with CF and cannot catch it later in life, but one in 25 of us carries the faulty gene that causes it, usually without knowing.
“It was a huge pleasure to meet Harry’s family, the money they raised will help us fight to beat cystic fibrosis and make a daily difference to the lives of those with the condition and the people who care for them.”