Family of much-loved former policewoman raise over £10,000 in her memory

Former policewoman Pamela Henderson, 69, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in January 2019.

She lost her life just six months later leaving behind her husband Ralph and four brothers Ian, Cedric, Keith and Mark Williams.

Pamela Henderson on duty.

But they have now surpassed £10,000 and have set their next target at £20,000.

On behalf of Pamela's family, her brother, Cedric, 76, said: “After losing our dear sister Pamela, her Headland born family was initially motivated to give £5,000.

"Then after receiving coverage from local newspapers, and guidance including from Paul 'Goffy' Gough and his BBC Tees radio programme, we rapidly moved to, and have already passed, £10,000 and now heading for £20,000.

"Having personally witnessed this horrible sad end to life, our family in Pamela's name will never stop donating and fundraising – now climbing to the next target of £20,000 plus.”

Pamela's brothers Cedric and Mark Williams.

Pamela, of Wolviston, who was a sergeant with Cleveland Police, was fit and healthy until she collapsed while visiting her husband who was in hospital with a minor illness.

A brain scan revealed a tumour the size of a marble.

But due to its location on Pamela’s brain, surgery wasn’t possible.

Brain tumours claim the lives of more children and adults under 40 than any other type of cancer.

Pamela Henderson

Cedric, who owns Hartlepool Marine Supplies, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, added: “Brain tumours are totally indiscriminate, they can affect anyone at any age.

"We ask that readers please think mainly of all the many children who will not only suffer from this horrible devastating disease, but sadly will finally pass away, and also be robbed of a long healthy life.”

Pamela’s family thanked everyone who has donated and helped them raise what they have so far for much-needed research.

They are appealing for people to learn more and read other families’ stories by visiting the charity’s website at www.braintumourresearch.org where donations can be made directly.

Alternatively, call (01908) 867200.

