Family releases new photo of missing man Grant Lowry in ‘urgent’ police appeal

The family of a missing man last seen in Hartlepool has issued a new photo of him in an urgent police appeal.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 3:14 pm

Grant Lowry was last seen around 8pm on Wednesday, June 1 in Hartlepool – and may have been headed towards the Summerhill area of town.

Cleveland Police are appealing to trace the missing 20-year-old as a matter of urgency and his family have issued a new photo in the appeal to help find him on Thursday (June 2) afternoon.

Read More

Read More
Man taken to hospital after robbery at Hartlepool cash point

Sign up to our daily newsletter

He is believed to be wearing a dark-coloured Under Armour tracksuit and carrying a black Adidas backpack.

Anyone who may have seen Grant or anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police as a matter of urgency on 101, quoting incident number 093521.

The family of missing Grant Lowry have issued a new photo in the appeal to find him.
Grant Lowry was last seen on Wednesday, June 1 and Cleveland Police has issued an appeal to find him.
HartlepoolCleveland PoliceAdidas