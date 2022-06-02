Family releases new photo of missing man Grant Lowry in ‘urgent’ police appeal

Grant Lowry was last seen around 8pm on Wednesday, June 1 in Hartlepool – and may have been headed towards the Summerhill area of town.
Cleveland Police are appealing to trace the missing 20-year-old as a matter of urgency and his family have issued a new photo in the appeal to help find him on Thursday (June 2) afternoon.
He is believed to be wearing a dark-coloured Under Armour tracksuit and carrying a black Adidas backpack.
Anyone who may have seen Grant or anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police as a matter of urgency on 101, quoting incident number 093521.