Family tackle 350-mile journey to remember 'astonishing' mum after losing her to Motor Neurone Disease

Keta with her husband, Kevin

Kevin Street and his daughters Hebe, 17 and Violet, 15 are walking almost the length of England to raise money the Motor Neurone Disease Association following the death of their beloved wife and mother, Keta Hansen.

They start their epic walk in Keta’s hometown of Hartlepool on July 23 and will retrace her journey to Oxford University, to Battersea where the girls were born, and finally to the family home in Munstead, Surrey.

The walk, dubbed the Journey of Keta’s Life, is the centrepiece of their push this year to raise a further £100,000 towards the £165,00 the family have already raised.

Kevin says: “Living with Motor Neurone Disease is the toughest of physical and mental challenges, but no matter what this terrible and debilitating disease threw at her Keta never moaned or felt sorry for herself. Instead she always thought of others and made the best of every situation with a smile and a wicked sense of humour. Her selflessness was truly astonishing. We miss her terribly.

“Keta was a huge inspiration to everyone who met her and inspired us as a family along with many of her friends to complete several fundraising challenges over recent years. This year, having sadly lost her in January, we were desperate to embark on a particularly difficult challenge in her memory, so we can raise awareness, involve as many people as possible and raise as much money as we can.”

People from both counties are invited to support the family and their supporters by joining the walk for as long or as little as they want.

Sally Light, Chief Executive from the MND Association said: “Today in the UK, six people will hear the devastating news that they have motor neurone disease (MND). Without incredible support like this from Kevin, Hebe and Violet the MND Association simply would not be able to fund research to find a cure, campaign and raise awareness of MND.”