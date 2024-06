But where is the best place to go for a Sunday dinner in Hartlepool?

Here are the 10 best spots in the area according to Google Reviews.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

1 . Lock Gates, Navigation Point Lock Gates has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Google and 288 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Victoria Arms, Northgate Victoria Arms has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Google and 147 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Grace, Navigation Point Grace has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Google and 80 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales