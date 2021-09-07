Film detailing the story of the Great North Run set to premiere ahead of the 40th anniversary of the event

Titled ‘GREAT NORTH: A Run, A River, A Region’, it will detail the story of the event in the context of the changing social, cultural and industrial landscape of the North East.

It will premiere at the Tyneside Cinema on Wednesday, September 8, just days before the 40th anniversary of the event which will take place on Sunday, September 12.

Great North Run founder Sir Brendan Foster is looking forward to celebrating the 40th anniversary of the event this year.

Interviews from North East legends such as Sam Fender, Sting, Alan Shearer and Ant & Dec, as well as contributions from some of Newcastle’s most prominent residents including; Chi Onwurah MP, the Bishop of Newcastle, the Right Reverend Christine Hardman and the Leader of Newcastle Council, Nick Forbes all feature.

Chairman and Founder of the Great North Run, Sir Brendan Foster, has commented that the film pays tribute to the “indominable spirit” of the North East.

He said: “40 years ago, when we stood on that very first start line, we had no idea if anyone would even turn up.

“To be looking back over four decades, that have seen the event become the biggest half marathon in the world, the first in the world to reach a million finishers and still be going strong, is really quite incredible.”

“This event wouldn’t be what it is without the people of the North East and our unique history and heritage. The film pays tribute to that indominable spirit, sense of pride and capacity for innovation.

“A lot has changed since 1981, but like the Run itself, the region keeps moving forward.”

“GREAT NORTH: A Run, A River. A Region” will be shown at the Tyneside Cinema from Thursday 9 September until Sunday 12 September tickets are available through the website tynesidecinema.co.uk/event/great-north-a-run-a-river-a-region/.

The film is part of the GNR40 Heritage Project, to find out how you can be a part of it and share your own memories of the Great North Run please visit greatrun.org/gnr40-heritage.

