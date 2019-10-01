Chris Wilson

Chris Wilson, 31, originally from the Brockley Whins area of South Shields went missing for five days in the summer.

He was last seen leaving his mum Yvonne’s home in Larch Avenue, Whitburn, at 7am on Thursday, June 20, to go to a nearby Premier Shop.

Mr Wilson was later spotted heading towards Seaburn and in Thompson Road, in Southwick.

Chris Wilson's family say this is the most recent photo of the 31-year-old.

But a massive search by police, family and friends was mounted when he did not return home.

His body was discovered by a dog walker almost 30 miles away on the beach at Seaton Carew, in Hartlepool, early on Wednesday, June 26.

An inquest held in Middlesbrough on Monday was unable to shed any new light on what happened to Mr Wilson during the time he was missing.

A narrative verdict recorded by Claire Bailey, the senior coroner for Teesside and Hartlepool, said: “Chris Dean Murray Wilson was found deceased on the beach at Seaton Carew on the 26th of June 2019.

The area of Seaton Carew where Mr Wilson's body was found.

“The events leading up to his discovery are unknown.”

Mr Wilson was left disabled after a road crash when he was young and had been unwell shortly before his death.

His worried family appealed to the public for help to find him after he went missing.

Mum Yvonne previously described him as a polite man who had beautiful manners and was always smiling and laughing.