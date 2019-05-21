Find out how Hartlepool recovered from First World War in special event at town hub

Members of the public will be able to find out more about how Hartlepool and other towns in the area marked the end of, and recovered from, the First World War at a special event next week.

The Heritage Lottery-funded ‘Rememorial WW1’ project is researching those topics and members of the team will be giving a workshop at Community Hub Central in York Road on Thursday, May 30, from 2pm to 4pm.

The event is part of the Hub’s regular ‘CHAT Group’ – an adult social group which meets to chat about various topics.

The workshop will include talks by project co-leader Dr Ben Roberts of Teesside University and Kimberley Starkie of Teesside Archives.

Focusing on the period between Armistice Day in November 1918 and Peace Day in July 1919, the project is examining several themes including the experiences of demobilised soldiers, women and work, disability and trauma, grief, industrial unrest and public opinion.

The project’s findings will be shared through a touring exhibition this summer, including a display in Hartlepool Art Gallery.

At Thursday’s event there will be a selection of items to have a look at, including copies of documents, newspaper articles and photographs from the period.

People will be invited to share their opinions on certain issues relating to the documents and it’s hoped to feature some of those comments anonymously in the forthcoming exhibition.

Admission to the talk is £1 per person and places must be booked in advance by contacting Community Hub Central on 01429 272905 or emailing central.library@hartlepool.gov.uk