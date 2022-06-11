Firefighters battling property blaze in Hartlepool as people told to 'avoid the area'

After receiving a call at 6.38pm, two fire appliances and an aerial ladder were deployed from Hartlepool Fire Station to the Old Farmhouse on Owton Manor Lane.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have confirmed that the fire “was in the roof void” and that the property is an old farmhouse. A spokeswoman also confirmed that a “full search had been carried out and there are no casualties”.

The original tweet from Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We are currently dealing with a fire in the Owton Manor of Hartlepool. We have two fire engines from Hartlepool Station dealing with the incident and our aerial appliance is on its way to assist.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokeswoman from Cleveland Fire Brigade has also confirmed that “two jets are currently being used to tackle to the fire along with a water cannon”.

A further statement from Cleveland Fire Brigade added: “With assistance from Cleveland Police, Owton Manor Lane has been closed whilst we deal with a fire in a derelict building. If travelling, please try and use other routes until further notice.”

The derelict building on Owton Manor Lane where firefighters are tackling a blaze.