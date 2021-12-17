Firefighters spend more than an hour tackling Hartlepool house blaze

Cleveland Fire Brigade sent two engines from their Hartlepool station to an address in the town’s Glamis Walk after the alarm was raised at 12.31pm on Friday, December 17.

The brigade remained at the scene until 1.48pm and reported that the property suffered 50% smoke damage.

The cause of the blaze has still to be revealed although it is not believed that anyone was injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to a house fire in Hartlepool on December 17.

On Thursday, December 16, the brigade were called out to Victoria Dock, in Central Road, Hartlepool Marina, at 2.34pm after flames erupted in the engine room of a boat.

The brigade were there until 4.05pm and said: “Fire brigade used two breathing apparatus and fire fighting media to extinguish the fire. Coastguard also attended.”

On Tuesday, December 14, Cleveland firefighters were called to Station Crescent, in Billingham, to extinguish a house fire and were there for just under an hour from 4.13pm.

The brigade reported: “Lounge heavily damaged by smoke. Remainder of property moderately damaged by smoke.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.