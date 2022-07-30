Two fire appliances were deployed from Hartlepool, along with one from Thornaby, at 6.45am on Saturday, July 30 after Cleveland Fire Brigade received a “high number of calls due to the large amount of black smoke in the area”.

A spokeswoman for the Fire Brigade described the allotments as having been “well alight”.

The allotments are located between Chester Road and Thornhill Gardens and people have been told to “avoid the area”, the spokeswoman told the Mail.

Two hose reel jets have been used to extinguish the fire and firefighters are currently in the process of “damping down”.

More follows.