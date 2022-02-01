Eden Digital Systems was created shortly after Covid-19 started to spread across the United Kingdom after Martin Dunn wondered how he would be able to provide for his young family.

He decided to put his experience of the telecoms industry to full use when rules around eligibility meant he was not entitled to furlough with his previous employer.

Martin’s new firm has since expanded and has now moved into Hartlepool Marina’s Tranquility House.

Hartlepool-born Martin, 31, said: “It all started in March 2020 when I was sent home from work because of Covid.

"By the time June had come around I had become a limited company.

“The idea came from the point where I’d been told not to go back to the office.

"But I couldn’t really do any work from home because of the nature of the role was in.

“I needed something to do. I needed to support my wife who was on furlough while studying.

“What I realised was that a flexible working environment was required by many.

" I got calls from customers who I worked with in the past whose businesses were suffering due to not having that flexibility. I could help them.

“I was able to provide a solution through the experience I had and the recommendations I received saw me grow from there.”

As part of the first phase of expansion, Martin, who lives in Easington, has hired two partner success managers and a customer relations manager.

That team is focused on growing a business which supplies telecom systems, IT support, print management, mobile phone business contracts, customer relationship management tools, interactive boards, email management and security to its partners.

Orangebox Training Solutions, whose CEO Simon Corbett co-owns Tranquility House, is among Eden Digital Systems’ clients.

Martin, a former non-league footballer who manages Shotton Colliery Football Club in the Wearside League, added: “Without Simon I wouldn’t have moved into here, I wouldn’t have taken the chances I have to employ people and work in the best office space in Hartlepool at the Marina.”

