First aid given by firefighters after blaze inside Hartlepool house

Firefighters helped give first aid to people who had been inside a house when a blaze broke out.

By Fiona Thompson
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 9:23 am
Updated Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 9:54 am
The fire happened inside a house in Jones Road, Hartlepool. Image copyright Google Maps.

Two crews from Stranton Fire Station were sent to Jones Road, Hartlepool, at 9.28pm yesterday, Friday, November 1, after a report of a house fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

When they arrived, they found the blaze was already out, but were on hand to give oxygen to those who had been in the property at the time of the incident.

The teams left the scene just after 10pm.