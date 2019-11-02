First aid given by firefighters after blaze inside Hartlepool house
Firefighters helped give first aid to people who had been inside a house when a blaze broke out.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 9:23 am
Updated
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 9:54 am
Two crews from Stranton Fire Station were sent to Jones Road, Hartlepool, at 9.28pm yesterday, Friday, November 1, after a report of a house fire.
When they arrived, they found the blaze was already out, but were on hand to give oxygen to those who had been in the property at the time of the incident.
The teams left the scene just after 10pm.