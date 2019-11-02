The fire happened inside a house in Jones Road, Hartlepool. Image copyright Google Maps.

Two crews from Stranton Fire Station were sent to Jones Road, Hartlepool, at 9.28pm yesterday, Friday, November 1, after a report of a house fire.

When they arrived, they found the blaze was already out, but were on hand to give oxygen to those who had been in the property at the time of the incident.