Five casualties taken to hospital after Hartlepool house fire

Cleveland Fire Brigade say smoke alarms alerted the occupants of the property in West View Road, Hartlepool, to the blaze.

Two crews from Hartlepool Fire Station spent more than 40 minutes tackling the fire after rushing to the house on Sunday, June 26, at 1am.

A brigade statement said the property suffered “20% fire damage to front door and hallway”, adding: “Family alerted by hard wired smoke alarms. Five casualties with possible smoke inhalation taken to hospital for assessment.

Cleveland Fire Brigade attended two property fires in Hartlepool over the weekend.

The brigade were also called to an earlier house fire in town at the weekend.

Four appliances from Hartlepool, Headland and Saltburn fire stations attended the incident in Greenwood Road on Saturday, June 25, at just after midnight.

The brigade said: “Water damage to all floors of property. Bedroom 100% fire damaged. Hallway 90% fire damaged. 100% smoke damage to first floor. Kitchen ceiling damaged by fire.”