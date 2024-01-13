Five people treated by paramedics following crash on A689 in Hartlepool
The incident closed part of the A689 Stockton Road, in Hartlepool, after emergency services were alerted just after 7.30pm on Friday night.
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said it was called out at 7.32pm “to reports of two vehicles involved in a road traffic collision on the A689”.
A statement added: "We dispatched four ambulances, a rapid response paramedic and a clinical team leader to the incident. We treated five patients before conveying to hospital."
A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokesperson said the incident took place on the Hartlepool-bound carriageway between the turn offs for Greatham and the Queens Meadow Business Park.
Three fire engines were sent from Hartlepool, Billingham and Stockton stations with crew members administering first aid to at least one person.
The brigade spokesperson added: “No people were trapped when we got there.”
The last appliance left the scene at 8.33pm.
Cleveland Police have been contacted for further information.
The crash took place only a week after a pedestrian died following a collision on the A689, nearer to Newton Bewley, on January 5, at around 9pm.
“Loving son, brother and father” Robbie Herring, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene after an incident involving three vehicles on the Hartlepool-bound carriageway.