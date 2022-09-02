Football match in memory of popular Hartlepool player raises £5,000 for Alice House Hospice and family
A new fundraising football match in memory of a much-loved Hartlepool family man and talented sportsman has kicked off in style.
Hundreds of friends and family of Steven Wright, who died in June aged just 42, came together to remember him at the game at Hornby Park, in Seaton Carew.
It raised around £5,000 in his memory for his family, including his wife and two children, and Alice House Hospice, which cared so well for him.
Steven lost a short battle with bowel cancer which he was diagnosed with last November after he felt a sharp pain in his side while hanging a curtain rail at home.
Two teams made up of his friends – The Class of 96 and The Old Fens Bar – took to the pitch at Seaton Carew Sports and Social Club for the Steven Wright Memorial Cup.
The Class of 96, led by Steven’s best friend, Martyn Gordon, were victorious by four goals to one.
Martyn said: “It was great for both teams to be able to come together and put on such a great event.
"It was a fitting tribute to Steven and his family.
"The match was played in a really good spirit. It was competitive but was also a really good atmosphere.”
Read More
Steven, of the Fens, was married to nurse Melissa and was dad to Lottie, 11, and Finley, aged eight.
Popular with both players and officials, he played football for a number of teams since he was young, and as an adult played for Hartlepool FC’s Mowbray team, Easington in the Northern League, and Burn Valley RAFA Club.
An estimated 500 people attended the memorial match, which is due to be an annual event played on the last weekend in August.
Martyn added: “As the event gets bigger each year we will continue to be able to raise money for worthwhile causes and at the same time pay tribute to Steven and keep his memory alive by turning out and doing something he loved.
"Nobody loved football more than Steven. I’m really proud we were able to make the first event such a success.”
Thanks went to everyone who supported the day including the players, referee Paul Beddow and raffle prize givers.
People can still donate on the Steven Wright Memorial Cup JustGiving page.