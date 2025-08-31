The former Odeon cinema site, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, was demolished in October 2024 following a large fire.

The building was “significantly damaged” and ruled to be “structurally unsafe” by structural engineers.

A number of residents were evacuated from their homes on Saturday, October 5, as eight fire engines tried to extinguish the blaze, and a number of surrounding roads were closed.

Marketed by Middlesbrough-based commercial property consultants Parker Barras, this development does not yet have planning permission but did receive a positive pre-application response from Hartlepool's Development Corporation.

The application detailed a three or four storey building with four commercial units on the ground floor and ten one-bedroom apartments and nine two-bedroom apartments on the upper floors, totalling 19 separate units.

The total site spans 0.37 acres and sits within the Hartlepool Town Centre Regeneration Zone, where the Tees Valley Development Corporation plans to spend £25 Million regenerating the local area to renew and reshape the town centre.

The site also has access to a number of local amenities including Hartlepool United Football Club, Morrisons, Asda and Anchor Retail Park.

According to property consultants, this is an area which “currently has a large need for further housing”.

The 1930s Grade II Listed building closed as a cinema in 1981 and after a number of different uses, including as a night club, has remained empty since around the turn of the century.

1 . 188168_218373695_IMG_01_0000.jpeg Pictured is an artist's impression of what the Raby Road site could be turned into following a positive pre-application response from Hartlepool's Development Corporation. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales