An Audience with Sir Bob Murray is a talk-in event which takes place on Friday, October 13 at 8am and is the first Beacon Business Breakfast of the 2023-24 season.

A similar event called An Evening With Bob Murray, scheduled for Wednesday, October 11 at the Stadium of Light and hosted by BBC commentator Guy Mowbray – sold out quickly.

The Beacon is home to SAFC’s charitable arm, Foundation of Light, founded in 2001 by Sir Bob who is also the foundation’s chair of trustees.

The new autobiography ill be discussed at the talk-in.

He will join guests for the special event, hosted by BBC Look North presenter Jeff Brown.

Sir Bob will be sharing stories from his life, including his 20 years at the club and discussing his new autobiography, I’d Do It All Again.

Tickets for the event are £5, with breakfast sandwiches and refreshments included. Guests can redeem the £5 ticket price off a copy of the autobiography and there will also be the chance to have books signed.

Tickets are exclusively available online on a first come basis at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Sir Bob Murray and his wife Sue. Sunderland Echo image.

I’d Do It All Again costs £20 and can be pre-ordered at www.shop.visionsp.co.uk or www.a-love-supreme.com, or bought from October 12 at the Foundation of Light or the SAFC club shop.

The book deals with Sir Bob’s rise from his miserable school days in Consett, becoming a kitchen and bathroom tycoon, his issues with anxiety, personal life and, of course, the extremes of emotions of being the chairman of a great football club.

Among the highs were the Phillips-Quinn era and the 1992 FA Cup final. The Echo will be reviewing the book and conducting interviews with Sir Bob in October.

All proceeds from book sales and associated donations will go to Foundation of Light, supporting its Heart on Your Sleeve campaign, which aims to bring supporters together to live happier and healthier lives.