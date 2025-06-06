Four young dancers from Hartlepool are limbering up after being selected to star in a prestigious ballet production.

Phoebe Watson, aged 12, Nicole Dazley, 13, Phillipa McDonald, and Shelby Thomas, both nine, who are all members of the town’s Karen Liddle School of Dance, are appearing in English Youth Ballet’s production of Giselle.

It returns to the Darlington Hippodrome theatre for three spellbinding performances this month.

The four town youngsters are among 78 dancers who were selected for a place in the cast after over 130 auditioned in March.

Left to right: Phillipa McDonald, Phoebe Watson, Nicole Dazley and Shelby Thomas.

They are now undergoing an intensive rehearsal period, training for 60 hours across 10 rehearsal days ready for the shows on Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 14.

Nicole, who goes to Manor Community Academy, said: “I love to perform on stage especially with my friends.

"I have made some lifelong friendships and we all cheer each other on. My dance school is like a family.

"I’m excited to learn how a professional production is made and the rehearsals with the production teachers has given me the chance to improve my pointe work and dance overall.

"I am so excited to perform with the English Youth Ballet.”

English Youth Ballet productions are known for their grandeur and scale, combining world-class professional artists with exceptional local youth talent.

Janet Lewis OBE, English Youth Ballet director said: “English Youth Ballet’s aim is to provide performance experience to aspiring young dancers in beautiful venues close to where they live.

"The young dancers get to experience what life is like in a professional ballet company. They learn about developing their artistic and performance skills as well as improving their technique.

"I am always amazed at how quickly the young dancers progress and how positive they are when presented with new challenges.”

Set in the Edwardian era on an English country estate, the dramatic production follows Giselle, a young governess who falls tragically in love

with the aristocratic Albert.

Betrayed and heartbroken, Giselle dies, only to return as a ghost who chooses love over vengeance.

Tickets are available from the Box Office on (01325) 405405 or online at www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk