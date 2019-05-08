Free drop-in events in Hartlepool to help school-leavers with their next step into the world or work and further education

School-leavers can get help to make their next steps into the world during a string of drop-in events being held in Hartlepool.

This year’s school leavers in Hartlepool are being urged not to miss the first of several special events in the town help them take the next important steps in their lives.

A host of local organisations have teamed up to run three drop-in events in the coming weeks, offering a host of free advice and support.

Partners in the project are Hartlepool Youth Service, the Tees Valley Combined Authority, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Job Centre Plus, the Department for Work and Pensions, Tees Valley Careers.com, National Citizen Service, English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, Hartlepool College of Further Education and Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

The first of the events is Thursday, May 9, from 3pm to 6pm in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, upstairs in the former Sally’s unit between Dawson & Sanderson and The Galleries.

On offer will be:

* Advice on education, employment and training;

* Details of apprenticeship websites and how to sign up to them;

* A chance to sign up to the National Citizen Service Summer Programme;

* Information about the Teesvalleycareers.com website and how to use it;

* Details of current summer job vacancies in the town;

* Advice on creating a CV.

If people aren’t able to attend the event, there will be two further events, both in the same location in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, on Thursday, June 13, and Thursday July 11, both from 3pm to 6pm.

For more details message ‘Hartlepool Youth Service’ on Facebook or contact @JCPinDurhamtees on Twitter.