Hartlepool RNLI supporters Fiona Jagger and Diana Clements will have all their hair cut off at the same time on Saturday night.

Between them they aim to raise £500 for the charity that saves lives at sea and are well on course to achieve it.

Fiona who is a director of an on-site and remote IT training and consultancy business will be having her locks shorn at the Fishermans Arms pub at the Headland at 6pm on August 28.

RNLI fundraisers Fiona Jagger and Diana Clements (right). Picture Tom Collins.

Meanwhile, her good friend Diana will be facing the chop at her home in Chesterfield, but supporters will be able to watch her headshave simultaneously virtually on a laptop at the pub.

Fiona, who also lives in Chesterfield, said: “Both Diana and I have supported the wonderful work of the Hartlepool RNLI volunteers for many years now and I always look forward to meeting up with some of the crew who have become great friends of mine when I'm visiting my relations in the town.”

It is the first time Fiona and company administrator Diana have had their heads shaved for charity.

Fiona added: “I'm really looking forward to having short hair but it's become a nerve wracking time before the event. Its a mix of excitement and fear.

Hartlepool RNLI's all weather lifeboat.

"We both have sunglasses and hats to wear afterwards just in case.”

The friends have already raised more than £300 on a crowdfunding page at JustGiving.com.

On the page they added: "These guys give up their time and risk their lives to rescue people who get into trouble at sea.

"We have decided to raise funds for them by shaving our locks, which are quite long.

“Please come along and support us, and also please donate whatever you can, every little helps.

"Neither of us have done this before and are terrified!”

Hartlepool RNLI has protected the town for over 200 years with the first lifeboat provided by local subscriptions in 1803.

The service now operates two lifeboats and is regularly called upon to help vessels, crew members and swimmers in trouble.

