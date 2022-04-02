From hip-hop to yoga - Yasmine to provide range of activities at Hartlepool club

Yasmine Burnham has been a regular behind the bar at the home of Seaton’s cricket, football and rugby clubs for the last 12 months on a part-time basis.

The award-winning hip-hop dancer and former Hartlepool Ladies footballer has now taken on the role alongside her sports coaching studies at Teesside University.

Yasmine, 21, said: “I have really enjoyed working at Hornby Park so to have this opportunity to take that next step in a direction I am looking to work in is brilliant for me.”

Yasmine Burnham.

Yasmine will oversee a hectic timetable at Hornby Park, in Elizabeth Way, which will see toddler and girls’ multi-skills sessions as well as Monday hip-hop classes for those under 16.

She will work with Seaton Carew’s cricket, football and rugby clubs to try to develop the girls’ sections in each of those sports and is in charge of the school holiday sports camps from April 19-22.

Yasmine’s delivery of classes and school holiday programme is being funded by Hornby Park’s clubs, a grant from Hartlepool Borough Council and a grant from Awards for All, with the income generated going back into supporting the role and developing classes for the local community.

Monica Vaughan, trustee of the charity incorporated organisation Seaton Carew Community and Sports Club at Hornby Park, praised Yasmine as the “ideal person to take on the role”, adding: “It’s exciting for the club, for Yasmine and the local community.

A previous school holiday sports camp at Hornby Park, which Yasmine will now oversee in her role.

“The aim is to provide a range of activities for all ages with a cradle to grave approach for the Seaton Carew community.”

Speaking about the hip-hop classes, Yasmine said: “Those sessions are all part of our push to make Hornby Park a real community venue, where we encourage everyone to be active and to take part in the sessions that take place.

“As well as the sessions we put on there are also pilates, chair exercises, dancercise, jungle journey and yoga classes currently running, and there will be a regular walk and talk group.”

Yasmine can be contacted via email on [email protected]

