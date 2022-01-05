From lottery winners to squirrels - who made news in Hartlepool in December 2021?

In the final chapter of our photographic review of the last 12 months, here are just nine of the more memorable stories.
1. Early Christmas present
Hazel McCombe, pictured left with husband David, celebrated Christmas early when she and six of her Hartlepool neighbours shared a £210,000 People's Postcode Lottery win.
Photo: contributed
2. Dinner they do well
Tia Evans, 21, and James Smith, 26, truly got into the Christmas spirit after they cooked 24 free dinners for people who either alone or unable to cook a warm meal.
Photo: Tia Evans
3. Beautiful baby
Gina Mcguinness and partner Simon Crowe welcomed beautiful baby daughter Lola Mae Crowe into the world after Gina previously suffered 14 miscarriages.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Wed letter day
Peter Joyce, 72, was told he could only communicate with Hartlepool Borough Council by email on Wednesdays amid concerns over how often he contacted the authority.
Photo: Kevin Brady