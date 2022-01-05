Just some of the images from stories which made the news across Hartlepool in December 2021.

From lottery winners to squirrels - who made news in Hartlepool in December 2021?

2021 was another newsy year across Hartlepool with December no exception.

By Gavin Ledwith
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:46 pm

In the final chapter of our photographic review of the last 12 months, here are just nine of the more memorable stories.

1. Early Christmas present

Hazel McCombe, pictured left with husband David, celebrated Christmas early when she and six of her Hartlepool neighbours shared a £210,000 People's Postcode Lottery win.

Photo: contributed

2. Dinner they do well

Tia Evans, 21, and James Smith, 26, truly got into the Christmas spirit after they cooked 24 free dinners for people who either alone or unable to cook a warm meal.

Photo: Tia Evans

3. Beautiful baby

Gina Mcguinness and partner Simon Crowe welcomed beautiful baby daughter Lola Mae Crowe into the world after Gina previously suffered 14 miscarriages.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Wed letter day

Peter Joyce, 72, was told he could only communicate with Hartlepool Borough Council by email on Wednesdays amid concerns over how often he contacted the authority.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Hartlepool
