From Ron Burgundy to Airplane - Hartlepool Vue cinema screens classic movie comedies

Vue Hartlepool’s screenings begin on Friday, January 13, with newsroom nuisance Will Ferrell in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

From all-time classics such as Jim Carrey’s Dumb and Dumber and airborne antics in Airplane to the animated musical musings of South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, the cinema chain says “there is plenty for all senses of humour”.

Robert Lea, Vue Entertainment’s head of screen content, said: “With January 16 marking Blue Monday this year, we wanted to brighten up the lives of film fans across the country by inviting them to revisit some of the UK’s favourite comedies.”

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is part of a series of classic comedy movies to be screened at Hartlepool Vue over the coming weeks.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy appears from January 13, Airplane from January 20, Dumb and Dumber from January 27 and South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut from February 3.

Planes, Trains & Automobiles will also be shown in February.

