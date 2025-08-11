How many of these retro Seaton scenes do you recognise?placeholder image
How many of these retro Seaton scenes do you recognise?

‘Fun in the sun’: 13 retro photos of life in Seaton Carew across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST
Take a trip down memory lane as the Hartlepool Mail shares memories of life in Seaton Carew over the years.

From days at the beach and walks along the promenade to swimming in the sea and games in the park, there has always been something for everyone to enjoy.

Nurse Clare Brookes is pictured with the toga-clad Seaton Carew Rugby Club team following a presentation at Hornby Park in 2009.

1. Go team

Nurse Clare Brookes is pictured with the toga-clad Seaton Carew Rugby Club team following a presentation at Hornby Park in 2009. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Do you remember when Seaton Carew had its own florists on the front?

2. Fleurs Classique

Do you remember when Seaton Carew had its own florists on the front? Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Local youths get all dressed up for their awards night at Hornby Park in 2009.

3. It's awards time

Local youths get all dressed up for their awards night at Hornby Park in 2009. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Seaton Carew Nursery pupils celebrate after the future of the school is secured in 2009.

4. Hands up if you love nursery

Seaton Carew Nursery pupils celebrate after the future of the school is secured in 2009. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Seaton CarewHartlepool Mail
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice