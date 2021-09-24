Connor Drinkwater sadly passed away earlier this month.

A fundraiser has been launched for the family of Connor "Drinky" Drinkwater following his death on September 8.

The “dedicated” rugby player played for his home team Seaham Rugby Union Football Club, following in the footsteps of his dad, Davey, who also played for the club as Connor was growing up.

Connor also played as a junior at West Hartlepool and Horden rugby clubs as well as playing rugby league for Peterlee Pumas and Hartlepool Hurricanes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends and family have paid tribute to “one of the most down to earth, genuine, funny and outgoing personalities you could meet” following his death.

Now a GoFundMe page has raised more than £2500 for Connor’s fiancée Kayleigh, baby daughter Nancy and stepson Elton.

In a tribute, his family and friends said: “’Drinky’ was at the very heart of Seaham Rugby Club and was a friend and brother to every one of the lads who played alongside him, as well as a face that anyone around the club or Seaham would recognise.

"On the pitch Connor’s fierce style of play could only be matched by his dedication and will to win, putting his body on the line week in week out, an immensely talented rugby player at the heart of every game in the front row or at fly half.”

Friends say Connor, who has been described as “one of a kind and irreplaceable” will be remembered for having ‘the lads in stitches’ on a Saturday night following a game and his ‘shirtless performances’ at the bar, as well as his ‘light hearted’ jokes with team mates.