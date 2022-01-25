GB athlete Charlie Myers joins Hartlepool pupils in fitness circuit to help raise money for sports equipment

Pupils at Greatham Church of England Primary School had an even more active Monday afternoon than usual after they completed a sponsored full fitness circuit alongside a professional athlete.

The whole school got involved as students did press ups, spotty dogs, star jumps and mountain climbers alongside GB athlete Charlie Myers on Monday.

GB Pole Vaulter Charlie Myers qualified for the World Championships after breaking the Under 23s record in June 2019, meaning his jump was the forth best ever by a GB male athlete.

GB pole vaulter Charlie Myers putting Class 4 pupils (left to right) Will Howell, Olivia Brown, Amelie Westmoreland and Jacob Knight.

Zoe Cook, PE lead at the school, has said that the pupils have been very excited about Charlie’s visit and the atmosphere on the day was “brilliant”.

She said: “There were lots of gasps. They were looking in awe when he came in. Their faces lit up.

"They were brilliant with the exercises as well.

"We had some music going on in the background and we were cheering the children on.”

GB pole vaulter Charlie Myers putting Class 4 pupils at Greatham CofE Primary School, through their paces to help raise money for sports equipment.

The fitness circuit took place outside, with pupils who couldn’t be there in person recording themselves doing the exercises on video.

Charlie was also around at the end to answer questions by the children.

The event came together after organisation Sports for School approached the school.

"The children have missed out on quite a lot over the last 18 months, two years. We wanted to get back to normal and give them as many positive experiences as we can,” said Miss Cook.

The children did the exercises as staff cheered them on.

She continued: "It was just about trying to give something positive where they’ve missed out on a lot and not been able to attend sporting events.

“We just thought it would be something really positive for the children to be involved in.”

The money raised by the youngsters through sponsorship forms will go towards sports equipment for the school.

Miss Cook has said that “well over” £100 have been raised so far.

Miss Cook added: “It was really good, lots of smiles, lots of laughing. It was fantastic, something we hope the children will remember. It was brilliant.”

