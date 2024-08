We hope all of our Hartlepool students get the results they are hoping for on Thursday, August 22.

In the meantime however, here are 43 photos from the Mail archives to remember results days gone by.

Do you recognise anyone?

1 . Smashing results Manor Community Academy pupils Oliver Walker-Tonks, Lily-May Kelsey, Matthew Appleyard, Eleanor Gregory, Kate Lawson and Laura Jenkins celebrate their GCSE exam results in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . The Three Muskateers Dyke House Academy students Lewis Robinson, Beth Scott and Kathryn Smurthwaite celebrate their GCSE results in 2014. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Smiles all around St. Bede's Roman Catholic Comprehensive School celebrates results day in 2013. Photo: Craig Leng Photo Sales

4 . The wait is finally over The English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College students Beth Allison and twin sister Lauren, stood alongside their friend Hannah Cussons in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales