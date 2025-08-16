How many faces do you recognise?placeholder image
Go team: 13 retro photos of people taking part in Hartlepool sports clubs across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST
Hartlepool has had its fair share of sports clubs over the years, from basketball and tennis to football and rugby.

Here is just a glimpse of what life was like in some of these clubs across the years.

Hartlepool Gymnastic Club members enjoy their summer school in 2010.

1. High flyers

Hartlepool Gymnastic Club members enjoy their summer school in 2010. Photo: Craig Leng

Hartlepool Mayor Stuart Drummond is pictured at the Mill House Sports and Leisure Centre with Hartlepool Swimming Club members in 2010.

2. Dip in the pool

Hartlepool Mayor Stuart Drummond is pictured at the Mill House Sports and Leisure Centre with Hartlepool Swimming Club members in 2010. Photo: Other, third party

Megan and Skye Fisher enjoy playing table tennis back in 2018.

3. Big smiles

Megan and Skye Fisher enjoy playing table tennis back in 2018. Photo: Middleton Grange

Hartlepool HEAT basketball team members pose for a photo in 2012.

4. Go team

Hartlepool HEAT basketball team members pose for a photo in 2012. Photo: TY

