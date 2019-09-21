Golfers got into the swing to donate £10,000 to Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice
Golfers got into the swing of things and raised a staggering £10,000 for Hartlepool’s hospice.
Sportsmen and women came together at Eaglescliffe Golf Club to play in a charity tournament in aid of Alice House Hospice.
The golf day was organised by LFF Glamal, which is based at Wynyard, and sponsored by Hartlepool’s Mayfield Insurance.
A further 18 companies sponsored a hole each on the course.
The day was supported by Barclaycard Commercial which allowed staff to volunteer for the event in work time and also donated £2,000 in matched funding.
Seventeen teams took part in the event, which included a four ball competition, raffle, auction, putting contest and other fundraising activities.
Following the competition, the players were all treated to pie, chips and mushy peas back at the clubhouse.
The auction and raffle included lots of top prizes including signed sports memorabilia and golf vouchers for various clubs.
Greg Hildreth, a spokesman for Alice House Hospice, was there on the day and amazed by the amount raised.
He said: “It is wonderful that all of these generous companies and individuals contributed to make the day such a success.
“I would like to thank Ben Needham at Glamal, Martin Smith at Mayfield, Mark Henderson and Neil Picken from Barclaycard as well as all of them players, hole sponsors and prize donors.
“Special thanks also go to all at Eaglescliffe Golf Club, especially Jane, Andy, Stacy and Dave who were all very welcoming and helpful.
“We had a great day and all of the money raised will be used to fund hospice care at Alice House.”
The Extra Help Scheme encourages companies to invite customers to pay an extra £1 on top of their bill as a donation to Alice House.
This can be added to the bill or put in a collection box, these extra contributions are then paid to the hospice and used to fund patient services.