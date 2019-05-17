'Gone but never forgotten' - readers pay tribute to Bradley Lowery on brave boy's eighth birthday

Families across the North East have been sending messages of love and support to Bradley Lowery's family and friends.

Today marks what should have been Bradley's eighth birthday. He died in July 2017, at the age of six, following a fight with neuroblastoma cancer.

The youngster, who supported Sunderland AFC and appeared as mascot for the club on a number of occasions, touched hearts across the country with his bravery and cheeky smile.

Despite his own struggles, Bradley always found the time to think of other children.



This inspired his family to set up a charity in his name, dedicated to supporting families with their own fundraising and awareness campaigns.

As the Bradley Lowery Foundation continues its work in spreading the message of other sick children, families across the region took a moment out of their day to send a message to Bradley's loved ones on a difficult and emotional day.

Bradley Lowery at his sixth birthday party. He would have been eight today.

Here are some of your birthday messages for Bradley, and messages of comfort for his family:

Ethel Elliott: "Happy heavenly birthday Bradley."

Jacqui Robinson Troupe: "Happy 8th Birthday Bradley, hope you're having a party with all the angels up in heaven."

David Hilton: "There's only one Bradley Lowery. Happy birthday little man."

A smile from Bradley at Wembley when he acted as mascot for England.

Bronwen Williamson: "Happy 8th birthday Bradley, free from pain fly high young man."

Jenny Coward: "Happy Birthday to this beautiful little fighter who lost his life we will never forget this little sweetheart also his wonderful Mam and Dad who are still fighting to save children through all their grief of losing their little baby, God bless you all."

Wendy Wallace: "Happy Birthday to the bravest little angel in heaven Bradley. God bless you little man, never forgotten."

Thumbs up and smiles from Bradley.

Mark Turns: "Happy heavenly birthday Bradley fly high superman."

Tricia Lilli: "Happy 8th birthday Bradley. RIP gone but never forgotten. Your smile was infectious you will be up there celebrating Sunderland going to Wembley, thoughts and prayers with your family on this day. You'll never walk alone."

Maureen Rogerson: "Sending you hugs and kisses in heaven today Bradley you are still our little superhero and we will never forget your beautiful smile and also sending his brave Mam and Dad all our love today."

Anna Gorse: "Happy 8th birthday little brave one hope heaven has a big party for you."

Liz Knight: "Happy birthday Bradley. Will never forget you little soldier."

Angela Holroyd: "I do not know your pain but he was loved as much and he stole the hearts of many. RIP."

Trevor Parkin: "Happy birthday to an amazing, brave little man."