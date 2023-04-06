Good Friday in Hartlepool: Top places to get fish and chips according to Google reviews
Fish and chips is a Good Friday must – but which are the best places in town to treat yourself to the meal?
Purely as a guide, we have rounded up the top 16 chippies across Hartlepool according to Google ratings.
The table is based on a minimum of 40 reviews and the Mail is not in a position to enter into debate about the marks or the quality of food on offer. Average scores will also fluctuate over time.
Page 1 of 4