News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
1 hour ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
2 hours ago Maundy Thursday 2023 - when is it and how it’s celebrated
14 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
17 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
17 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
Some of the highest-rated fish and chips places according to Google reviews.Some of the highest-rated fish and chips places according to Google reviews.
Some of the highest-rated fish and chips places according to Google reviews.

Good Friday in Hartlepool: Top places to get fish and chips according to Google reviews

Fish and chips is a Good Friday must – but which are the best places in town to treat yourself to the meal?

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:42 BST

Purely as a guide, we have rounded up the top 16 chippies across Hartlepool according to Google ratings.

The table is based on a minimum of 40 reviews and the Mail is not in a position to enter into debate about the marks or the quality of food on offer. Average scores will also fluctuate over time.

West View Fish Shop scored 4.6 out of five based on 266 reviews.

1. West View Fish Shop, Brus Corner

West View Fish Shop scored 4.6 out of five based on 266 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Greg's Fish and Chips scored 4.6 out of five based on 72 reviews.

2. Greg's Fish and Chips, Wynyard Road

Greg's Fish and Chips scored 4.6 out of five based on 72 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The Almighty Cod scored 4.5 out of five based on 2k reviews.

3. The Almighty Cod, The Front, Seaton Carew

The Almighty Cod scored 4.5 out of five based on 2k reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Fish Face scored 4.5 out of five based on 771 reviews.

4. Fish Face, The Front, Seaton Carew

Fish Face scored 4.5 out of five based on 771 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
HartlepoolGoogle